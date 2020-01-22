The Nokia 2.3 Android One phone was introduced last month just before 2019 ended. It was shown off with dual cameras, AI features, and a 2-day battery. The stock Android phone has recently reached the United States with yet another affordable price. The Nokia 2.3 will only set you back for $129. The sub $150 price makes it one attractive budget phone if you’re looking for a secondary smartphone for basic calling and texting. It’s also an ideal device to give to your child for emergency purposes or as his first smartphone.

Best Buy starts offering the Nokia 2.3 from HMD Global. The low-cost phone was first released in Europe but its coming to the US shores may mean more revenue for the brand. It really is just a basic phone so don’t expect too much from this Android 9-powered design.

The Nokia 2.3 is also under the Android One program. That means updates can be regularly received from either T-Mobile or AT&T only. Some features include a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, a 1520 x 720-pixel resolution, a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, standard volume rocker, power button and a Google Assistant button that’s been dedicated for one purpose.

There is no USB-C port, no NFC, no OLED brightness, and no fingerprint reader. There is only that basic micro-USB port. The 32GB onboard storage may not be enough but you can always use the microSD card slot.

Nokia 2.3 is powered by 2GB of RAM and Mediatek Helio A22 mobile processor with a PowerVR GPU. When it comes to the imaging department, there is a dual-camera system that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 4000mAh battery is large for a budget phone so battery life should be longer than usual. Design-wise, the back of the phone boasts a 3D nano-textured look as described.