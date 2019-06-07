HMD Global has got a new phone offering: Nokia 2.2. This model follows the Nokia 2 from 2017 and the Nokia 2.1 from last year. The third-gen Nokia 2 series smartphone promises a lot of advancements in Android and AI (artificial intelligence). The mid-range device boasts the latest in AI focused on mobile photography, easy-launch Google Assistant, face unlock, and the standard Android features. The affordable smartphone runs on Android One program (based on Android 9 Pie, Android Q) which means it offers just the very basic Android mobile experience.

Nokia 2.2 comes equipped with a decent 5.7-inch screen with a notch for the selfie camera. HMD, the Nokia team, and Google are promising at least two years of major platform upgrades and monthly security updates up to three years.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has shared the company’s goal to bring the “latest and greatest innovations in the industry for everyone”. Experiencing AI is easier and more accessible by more people with Nokia 2.2.

The phone is budget-friendly but is ready with some features you see in premium devices. The biometric face unlock adds security and privacy. Mobile photography is made better with Google Lens and AI imaging.

The Google Assistant makes the phone “smarter”. It allows integration with other gadgets and services with voice control.

With Android 9 Pie Android One, the Nokia 2.2 features Digital Wellbeing, Do Not Disturb mode, Slices, App Actions, and Adaptive Battery among others. Specs include the following: 5.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 19:9 aspect ratio, 720 x 1520 pixel resolution, MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 processor, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage (expandable), 2GB or 3GB RAM or 16 GB, 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, 5MP selfie shooter, and a 3000 mAh battery.

The listed price of the Nokia 2.2 is €99 which is around $112 in the United States. In India, the entry-level variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB memory is ₹6999 (around $100). The 3GB/32GB Nokia 2.2 costs some ₹7999 (~$115).

HMD Global is also relaunching a Nokia Xpress-on cover for the Nokia 2.2. It’s now a retro favorite that makes your Android One more stylish than ever.