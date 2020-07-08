Entry-level smartphones don’t really get the latest Android update. But this is not the case with HMD Global – it is one of the better phone companies that roll out Android updates for new devices systematically, and also provides the support for its older devices. This has been proved true again with the rollout of Android 10 (Go Edition) update for Nokia 1 which was launched in 2018.

Nokia 1 started with Android Oreo out of the box and was updated to Android 9 Pie – now the users will get the goodness of Android 10 which includes dark mode and additional control for privacy and location. The update is rolling out with June 2020 security patch in waves starting July 7.

The countries approved to receive the first wave of update includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. Through a post on its Community, Nokia informs that 10 percent of the abovementioned markets will receive the update on July 7. 50 percent by July 10 and 100 percent of the approved markets will get the Android 10 update by July 12.

Most users, depending on the region they are based out of, will be able to download the OS update with a push notification. If you do not receive a prompt, you can also update by following the path: Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update. The update size is 859MB so ensure you have enough space before downloading.