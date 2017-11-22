Square Enix is beginning to get the hang of using their popular mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as a marketing platform for their other games. They usually do this by featuring characters from other FF games in the mobile game, calling these as “collaboration events”. Get ready for more new characters.

Square Enix is bringing back Noctis of Final Fantasy XV fame to Brave Exvius. They’re also making him stronger than the first iteration of Noctis in Brave Exvius, adding a number of boosts to the character’s current abilities in addition to receiving new abilities.

In addition to that, Brave Exvius will also welcome Cor, Gladiolus, and Iris, all from Final Fantasy XV as well. Also, the game’s original characters Roy, Aura, and Gorumu will be making comebacks to the game to join a growing list of characters you can use within the game.

If you haven’t tried Final Fantasy Brave Exvius yet, you can download the popular RPG via the download link below.

SOURCE: Square Enix

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store