Will we ever run out of new games that try to give us a nostalgic feel by trying to revive retro-arcade shooters? Probably not. And if you like those kinds of games, then you will probably not be complaining about that. A new game that you can try out is called No Stick Shooter and if you love games where your shooter isn’t moving and all these spaceships and space creatures are just coming at you, then this should be right up your space shooting alley.

The enemy coming at you in this game may start out innocuously as just some simple asteroids but eventually, you’ll get wiggly snakes, and then giant guns, and then creatures of undetermined origins. But that also means that your weapons get to evolve and the developer says that they are “carefully designed to be as explosively satisfying as possible.” In fact just looking at the trailer has us itching to play the game so you can satisfactorily blast things away.

There are 30 levels of “non-stop mayhem” in this game and aside from blowing things up, you also have to balance the enemies and weapons and then come up with the most strategic way to get the highest scores and also create the biggest explosions. Aside from the levels, there are also additional goals as well as three boss fights along the way.

You can download No Stick Shooter from the Google Play Store for just $1.99. But there will be no more in-app purchases and ads once you purchase the game.