If you were impressed with the look and specs of the Nixon Mission smartwatch but felt that something was a bit off, you probably were not alone. While the silicone band that came with it didn’t look that bad, it did look a little “dainty” and you were probably looking for a more rugged band to match the chiseled look of the watch itself. Well, it looks like Nixon heard you as they have released a new stainless steel model called Mission SS. The catch is it’s $25 more expensive than the original.

To match its rugged image, the smartwatch now comes with stainless steel bands and it has three colors you can choose from: black, silver, and gold. They are “custom 23mm solid stainless steel free-swing 3 link bracelets” that have “solid stainless steel double locking clasps”. Nixon is branding the Mission SS as the “world’s first action sports smartwatch” as it is ultra-rugged and water resistant. It comes in a shock resistant polycarbonate case and the watchface is encased in ultra-tough Corning Gorilla Glass crystal.

The Mission SS has a full-round 1.39” 400 x 400 AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100. It runs on the Android Wear 2.0 platform and has the usual Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, thermometer, altimeter, barometer, e-compass, gyrometer, accelerometer, and humidity sensors. It also syncs with Surfine, the largest source for surf conditions, and with Snocountry, the authority in mountain conditions.

The original Mission smartwatch costs $400 but if you want the stainless steel bands of the Mission SS, you will have to pay an additional $25. You also won’t be able to use its customization tool which will only work for the original variant, although you also have to add $50 for that anyway. Apparently, this has been available on the Nixon website since August but has only now come to the attention of people.

SOURCE: Nixon