We know that users of the SHIELD Tablet were a bit sad when NVIDIA finally announced that there would be no update to Android Oreo for the long-serving gaming tablet. The device already holds a record of sorts for being the only device to officially last as long as it has – it started with Android KitKat and ended up with Android Nougat. This latest update to the SHIELD Tablet will be more of security patches and fixes than anything else.

NVIDIA is now rolling out SHIELD Tablet Software Upgrade 5.3 to the pertinent devices, and the highlight of this update is the fix for the KRACK Attacks vulnerability. It also provides a patch for the Broadpwn vulnerability, and updates the Google security patch to November 5, 2017.

Apart from these security patches, the update also contains fixes and optimizations – namely for the Bluetooth pairing issue with Zagg branded keyboards. NVIDIA says there are also system stability fixes included in the update.

The update should be rolling out over-the-air at time of writing, so you should check for that update notification on your SHIELD Tablet.

SOURCE: NVIDIA