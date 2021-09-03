They say there is no one secure phone in the world. Android isn’t exactly the most secure platform in the world but we doubt other platforms’ security are super tight. If you’re a phone owner, you only want mobile security. Google may have lapses but it is possible for you to get a hold of the ‘Most Secure Android on the Planet’–the NitroPhone. The smartphone delivers ease of use, privacy, and security. The hardware used is the Pixel 4a that runs on GrapheneOS.

GrapheneOS is considered as the most hardened Android OS designed for professionals. With this build, you can control the phone even without Google. Developer and security research Daniel Micay came up with this one.

The GrapheneOS on the NitroPhone offers Physical Tamper Protection. This is possible with Google’s Titan M security chip and strong encryption. The combination allows device and data protection against physical attacks no matter how sophisticated. It also offers an integrated fingerprint sensor, verified boot, automatic kill switch, and PIN layout scrambling.

The NitroPhone offers protection from spyware and zero-day exploits, The OS delivers high security demands. Apps are sandboxed to protect against malicious apps. Features include a hardened browser, WebView and, a PDF viewer. Fast distribution of security updates is also promised.

Privacy Protection is ensured because there will be no tracking. The phone will be under your full control. On your NitroPhone, the apps cannot have access to device serial numbers, IMEI, subscriber ID, SIM card serial numbers, etc.

The NitroPhone offers no bloatware. It’s open source so verification of absence of backdoors is allowed. Remote attestation is also possible. It’s a hardware-based verification to check the authenticity and integrity of a software.

This NitroPhone is a rebranded Pixel 4a so the specs are similar. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.81-inch screen, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, punch-hole front camera, 6GB of RAM, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 128 GB storage, Titan M security chip, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there is the12.2 MP camera with dual pixel technology. Price tag reads €630.00 ($749). You can purchase from HERE.