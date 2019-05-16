Whether you’re a new Pokémon fan because of the recently released Detective Pikachu movie or you’ve been a consistent Pokémon player, you probably want all things Pokémon right now. Well its parent company and Nintendo are intending for you to have that as they have announced a new mobile game called Pokémon Rumble Rush. It seems to be a new version of the Pokéland game that they alpha launched a couple of years ago based on the Pokémon Rumble series.

Your task for this new game, aside from looking at all the cute creatures you encounter, is to explore uncharted islands in the hopes of catching and battling wild Pokémon. You’ll be able to recruit these new Pokémon to your team, although it looks like you’ll have to get some virtual currency (and maybe even real money) as it has some gacha elements into that particular part of the game.

You will also be earning items called gears, either as summon gears so your existing Pokémon will call other Pokémon to assist them when they’re in battle, or the power gears which should make your Pokémon stronger as its stats are boosted. Obviously, you’ll have to defeat your enemies in battle in order to progress and get to the Super Boss at the end of each island you’re exploring.

To play the game on your smartphone, you’ll have to use simple tap controls as you move around the game and you attack other Pokémon in battle. The game is free to start but you’ll eventually have to make in-app purchases in order to continue playing the game as you would like to.

Pokémon Rumble Rush is currently available only in Australia and there have been no announcements as to when it will be released in the US and other territories. So hopefully your Pokémon thirst will eventually be quenched with this new game and all the other Pokémon games you can find.