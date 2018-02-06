If you’re a NikePlus member, you’ll get even more incentive to continually work out and use the various apps attached to your account as they are starting to roll out the NikePlus Unlocks. The program was first introduced last November, but now it will be available to all members, and it includes various benefits, rewards for your workouts, as well as freebies from their newest partners. All you have to do to get these is to become more active and to use all the Nike apps and services that you can.

The mechanics for this is just pretty simple: the more you workout, the more you get your just rewards, which is not just that you’re keeping physically fit. Whether you’re using your Nike Run Club (NRC) app or your Nike Training Club (NTC) app, the goal is to go beyond what you usually do and get all these benefits from Nike and its partners. You will be able to unlock exclusive Nike playlists on Apple Music, get exclusive guided meditation content from Headspace, and get access to free ClassPass credits to try out new workouts.

The promotions that will be offered to you are tailored to each member. The more you use the nike.com, and all the Nike apps connected to it, the more it will understand what are your interests and goals and offer promos that you may actually want to get. For example, if you buy a sports bra on their online store, you’ll get offered a free one-month ClassPass subscription.

The members-only Exclusive Shop will be carrying new products, including new shoes like the Nike Kyrie 4 iD, an exclusive Nike Zoom KDX and the Nike Epic React Flyknit in White Fusion. The NikePlus member Unlocks has started rolling out already.

SOURCE: Nike