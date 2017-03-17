If you’re familiar with Nickelodeon’s series Game Changers, about kids and a rapper going into business to create a game studio, well this new game for Android devices is from this show, but has nothing to do with it, really. Llama Llama Spit Spit may be a tie-in game from that show, but is probably just one of the products from their studio. But it is a cute, shoot ‘em up style of game that is meant to be kid-friendly but can also be played by adults looking for a bit of animal spitting fun.

The top-down shooter game also has a bit of endless runner to it and involves swiping and spitting in order to defeat the enemies, who apparently don’t like llamas who spit. But the enemies and the bosses randomly appear throughout the game and if you do defeat them, you earn coins for all your troubles. You can also unlock different llama costumes and other gifts and you will be able to upgrade your weapons (including the llama spit) eventually.

Since this is a kid-friendly game, there are a lot of non-sensical elements in it, which is pretty neat if you’re looking for just a bit of non-serious fun. Plus, there are also moments of juvenile and non-juvenile hilarity so you will probably never be bored. You also get to visit several worlds in Game Changers so if you do like that show, then this will be a bonus for you.

You can download Llama Llama Spit Spit from the Google Play Store for free. The best part? No in-app purchases or advertisements, so basically everything is free.