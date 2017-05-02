There’s an update rolling out to Niantic’s hit augmented reality game Pokemon GO – but this update is mainly server side. This means that Niantic is the one who’ll be turning on the update – a push to get more frequent spawn rates in rural and other non-urban areas. Also, Pokemon trainers in Japan will have a great Golden Week celebration with Niantic partnering with McDonald’s for lured stores.

Imagine sitting at a McDonald’s store, eating your fries and burger, and just waiting for various Pokemon to spawn near you in Pokemon GO. That’s a dream right there, and Niantic is making it happen in Japan where they are celebrating the Golden Week holidays. The company is partnering with around 2,500 McDonald’s stores in Japan to have lures all day so that you can sit in the store and catch Pokemon while eating.

In the US, a major server side update has apparently rolled out increasing spawns for Pokemon in rural areas and places outside the city where there are no Pokestops or Gyms. While spawn spots might change very little, users in the US have reported that their own rural environments have seen an increase of 10%-15% in Pokemon spawns. That’s pretty cool.

Is it enough to bring old players back into the game? Niantic hopes so. The one problem before in Pokemon GO was that rural areas suffer from very few spawns. This update fixes that, and hopes that it will draw the older gamers back in.

VIA: SlashGear