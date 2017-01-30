For those still playing Niantic’s Pokemon GO, still trying to be the very best – there’s an update heading your way now. This is not anything major, but it is nonetheless essential to keep your playing experience at an optimum level. The update concerns minor issues in the app, and is rolling out via the Play Store now.

This new update will bring the Pokemon GO app to version 0.55.0, and will fix some issues that have been noticed by players. The major one is that loading times seem to have slowed down upon starting the app. The update fixes this specific annoyance, including issues with connecting to the Pokemon GO Plus accessory.

Another improvement – and this one not in the official list of update features but discovered by Redditors – is that the app no longer pauses your own music player when logging into the app, it only lowers the volume. This means that you can now play your own music over the game, albeit at a lower volume than expected.

Check out the update by logging in to the Play Store. Update your app, and then let us know if you notice anything else new with the update.

SOURCE: Niantic, Reddit