So Niantic has added an interesting new feature into their hit augmented reality game Pokemon GO – it’s the ability to input promo codes to redeem in-game items. The mechanism is live as of today, and interestingly, it is available on Android only. That should give these Android gamers a bit of happiness.

As of today, there is now a mechanism in Pokemon GO to redeem promo codes. As per Niantic, these Promo Codes can be used to “unlock items with exclusive Pokemon GO promotions. Niantic further says that these items can range from in-game items like “Poké Balls, Lure Modules, Lucky Eggs, and more.” Look at the image below for how to use the feature.

So we gather that people will be looking for promo codes soon, because who can resist the call of something “free” in game? Nobody, that’s who. And we’ll probably be giving out some when we get it, assuming that Niantic makes the codes universal – that is, if more than one account is allowed to use a single code.

So be on the watch for Pokemon GO codes out there. Watch out Pokemon GO tag as well, we might be giving out some codes here.

SOURCE: Niantic