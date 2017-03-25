An official stable update is rolling out to the Nextbit Robin, and Nextbit is calling it the “Final Nougat version”. What they mean by that we will have to find out, but just the same, this update is rolling out to your Nextbit Robin devices at time of writing.

Nextbit has rolled out Build 88, which it calls the “final N version” for the cloud-leaning Robin smartphone. The update brings with it a “faster” interface, which means that Nextbit tweaked the interface a bit to make it run snappier. The update also integrates Google’s January security patch.

If this is the final Nougat version, Robin users are asking if they would get Android 7.1.1 or if this is really the last Nougat update they will get. It seems only logical that Nextbit gives the users the latest and greatest Android, but their naming convention leaves much to the imagination.

And with the advent of Android O, it might be that Nextbit is transitioning to that software base, rather than make the small jump to Android 7.1.1. But hey, this is just speculation on our part. The great thing is that a Nougat update is coming. Try rebooting your phone to trigger the update notification.

SOURCE: Nextbit