Nokia has been busy the past year, rolling out new Android phones left and right. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Nokia has already introduced the Nokia 7 Plus, the new Nokia 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and the Nokia 1. More devices are expected to be announced this year but with some minor changes. Instead of the standard Android, Nokia phones will run on Android One. HMD Global executives believe Android One will be better for their devices since most are mid-range phones.

Android One doesn’t mean low-quality phones. Android One now refers to a bloatware-free stock Android mobile experience with long battery life, high performance, guaranteed updates, and a durable design. It’s really just another lighter version of Android with the bloat and other extra apps and features removed. Google UK’s Android Partnerships head Fabian Teichmueller said it’s actually just a “seal of approval” from Google.

HMD’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said, “Our entire range, with the exception of the Android Go Edition devices, will be Android One. We want to be even faster with the latest innovations and we want to join forces on going to market. That’s the reason why Nokia phones will be joining Android One.” He added, “Every smartphone coming from Nokia is going to be part of Android One. Now we have all of the capabilities to commit to this.”

No need to wait that long to see what Nokia means by Android One since the three phones introduced at the MWC 2018 will run on Android One. What the devices need are regular and timely updates to make them more powerful and attractive than usual.

