At the E3 showcase Square Enix revealed its latest mobile game Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, a follow-up to the Hitman Sniper title available for Android and iOS for some years now. The exciting news is, the upcoming game will be free-to-play for mobile gamers when finally released sometime later this year. That means, you’ll have to brace for in-app purchases for sure in the new title, to have a tactical advantage over other players.

This time around you’ll not be playing the Agent 47’s character as he’s gone missing and the task is to find and save him. To do this you’ll play from among the five new characters, who have their own advantages and disadvantages.

Yes you’ll mainly be eliminating targets with the sniper rifles while keeping a very low profile. It is not yet clear whether you’ll have the liberty to keep changing the characters any time you wish or you’ll have to proceed in a story mode with one character.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will also come with a multi-player mode, like all FPS and action shooter titles come with – it’s become a norm of sorts for current age mobile games. In this particular mode you’ll be competing against other assassins for supremacy – something like a battle royale mode.

This new game will not be a direct sequel to the current title, since the players will have more freedom to explore the characters in an open world. For that reason, one can’t deny the possibility of new in-game kill strategies to make the gameplay interesting.

Can it compete with other battle royale games like PUBG, Fortnite or COD? We are excited to learn when the title eventually lands on smartphones.