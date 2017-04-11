Not many OEMs and companies have already ventured into the VR headset market. We only know a few including Google, Samsung, and HTC among others. Xiaomi jumped onto the bandwagon August last year for beta testers and officially in October. We even saw a denim version and now it’s getting a follow-up in the form of the Mi VR Play 2.

We’re assuming this 2017 version of Xiaomi’s VR headset will also be cheap and worth your money. Well, the $14 price tag isn’t exactly hard to earn so the VR headset is perhaps the most affordable today in the same range as the Google Cardboard. The Daydream View and Samsung Gear are sometimes offered free but they are still listed between $50 and $99.

Xiaomi’s model has been improved with a new material so it’s more comfortable than the first model. You see, the first VR headset from the Chinese OEM is said to be not that comfy.

The new Mi VR Play 2 is lighter and can be cooler with the strategically placed holes. We don’t have the numbers on how many units of the VR Play Xiaomi sold since last year until Q1 but we’re assuming a lot especially in China because of the very low price. There may be some slight discomfort but for that price, it’s impressive enough.

VIA: GSMArena