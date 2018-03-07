Vivo may probably be thinking about that Apex pop-out camera that apparently was already patented by Essential but the Chinese OEM still has other new ideas. The Vivo Xplay7 was leaked in January after the Vivo X20Plus UD was officially announced. This week, we’re learning about the Vivo V9 which follows the V7. Some photos were posted in Weibo including that teaser image of a new device with a 24MP selfie shooter offering the “Perfect Shot, Perfect View”.

Vivo offers excellent selfie photography with its front-facing cameras and the V9 is no different, having the same 24MP camera but with some adjustments. The two other photos show the notch which means the Vivo V9 is joining the bandwagon of a notched display.

We don’t think this one will have the under-display (UD) sensor but we’re certain the selfie cam will be just as great. We don’t have much information about the specs and other features but the previous V7 model was a selfie powerhouse and was equipped with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD FullView screen, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone offered a triple microSD card slot so we’re assuming the new Vivo V9 will have something close or similar.

VIA: Weibo