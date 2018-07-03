The Huawei Watch 2 2018 may be coming soon. We can’t wait to see how it is similar with and different from the older Huawei Watch. It’s been a while of waiting for the new smartwatch since the first wearable was revealed in 2015 and the Huawei Watch 2 last year. We’re looking forward to a 2018 version of the Watch 2 instead of the Huawei Watch 3 according to sources. This time, we’ve got information about a new watch that will come with a pair of earbuds. It won’t be just an ordinary pair but will have Bluetooth connectivity and will be removable.

A patent filing was discovered recently, showing a watch with big lugs that are said to accommodate the earpiece. We’re not sure about the look of the earpiece or headset but it would be small and something that would fit the silo. The design looks ambitious but we like the idea that the pair could be charged while docked.

Another design was sighted but it doesn’t look appealing. The silo for earpieces is found on the other side. If you remember the Huawei TalkBand series, this upcoming smartwatch is similar. We’re not sure if and when the new Huawei Watch will roll out because there’s a possibility of delay.

VIA: Huawei