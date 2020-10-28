We haven’t heard anything about the Echo Buds since July when Amazon released an update to fix the overheating issue. The first wireless earbuds pair was introduced last year by the top e-commerce site and is already due for a follow-up. The pair made an impression with active noise cancellation (ANC). It can be charged while in the case with wired charging tech. And now we have good news, the next pair may finally come with wireless charging support. There is no official announcement yet but sighted on FCC are related listings.

An Anker wireless charger has been listed on the FCC. It’s also been sighted on the Wireless Power Consortium which means the the charger and the pair are real. We’ll just have to wait for their public launch and market availability.

The second-gen Echo Buds will be introduced soon. It will offer support for wireless charging for added convenience. The listing isn’t of the earbuds but of Anker wireless charging pad. It may be called the PowerWave Pad for Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen with Wireless Charging).

An image render has been discovered so we have an idea about the new charging pad. At first glance, the wireless charging pad looks like a Chromecast. It is shaped like a hockey puck but with smoother edges. What is more interesting is the shape of the recess. It appears like a pill which could mean the wireless earbuds will be the same shape.

The Anker wireless charger comes with 9 LEDs. You will see ‘BUDS’ on one side. Another set of four LEDs are for the ‘CASE’. Another one is for the ‘PHONE’. Details are really scarce but seeing the image of the product is one guarantee.