One UI 4 has started rolling out to a number Galaxy devices. It was put on hold recently due to an issue with the Google Play System.The stable version for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also discontinued earlier this month. For the Galaxy S20 series, the beta build was released already. A new one is ready and it brings more Android 12 features and improvements. The stable One UI 4.0 is almost available for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G.

No more betas will be released. The next rollout will be the official stable One UI 4.0 already. There is no official announcement from Samsung but a beta operations manager said the company is “preparing to open the official version”. This official version is the Android 12 with One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20 series.

The date of software release will be sometime in January. Other Galaxy flagship phones like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Fold will also get the same version around the same time.

It may be wise for you to wait a bit after that issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 but we believe Samsung is responsible enough when it comes to updates. This should be stable now though after several tests and betas.

Who still has a Galaxy S20 series phone? Are you waiting for the next OS update or the next Galaxy S21 smartphone?