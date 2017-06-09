Some of you may not care about news reader apps anymore but for those still looking for feed readers, here is one that can offer a smoother and more convenient reading experience. Developed by NewsJet MOBI, NewsJet feed reader app for Android is said to be minimalistic, fast, and smart. It also features an impressive UI that mobile users will appreciate.

NewsJet supports a number of other news readers like TT-RSS, The Old Reader, InoReader, Feedly, NewsBlur, and BazQux. The Android feed reader can be integrated with OneNote and Evernote. You can also customize font type and size and choose light or dark theme and widget with lock screen support. This app is also optimized for tablets and boasts of easier feed management for you to subscribe and unsubscribe. NewsJet comes with a built-in web browser and offers readability support.

This reader app is still relatively new and the developer is even asking people to help them translate the app to other languages. This way, more people will be able to use the mobile app.

Another good thing about this news reader is that it is ad-free. You know it is possible but we’re hoping the dev can sustain the app. It’s already a stable version so feel free to download and enjoy reading on your mobile device despite all the bad things happening around the world.

Download NewsJet RSS from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA