If you don’t like the actual YouTube app or you can’t install it on your phone but would still like to browse YouTube content, there are open-source 3rd-party clients out there like NewPipe. And this app is now rolling out its newest update, version 0.20.10 and it comes with several new things and improvements. It has a new search engine called Sepia Search for those that want to go through PeerTube content. It also has support for YouTube Chapters as well as some UI tweaks and improvements.

For the uninitiated, NewPIpe is a popular YouTube client that is able to parse through the website to play videos without the usual restrictions and ads. Now the latest update is able to support YouTube Chapters, a feature that the video-sharing app launched last year. This way, viewers are able to jump to specific sections of a video without having to scrub through the entire video. You can just tap the chapter button to open up the list of chapters that have been added by the content creator and then go to that section specifically.

As for the UI tweaks, you now have two new button additions to the buttons row. One is to open a video in a browser in case you’re not crazy about NewPipe’s video player while the other is a share button so you can easily share the video you’re watching to other apps. You can also add a “Play with Kodi” button so you can directly stream the video to Kodi, another open-source media player. The tab layout at the bottom lets you switch between Comments, Related Videos, and Video Description.

NewPipe is also adding a new search engine called Sepia Search for PeerTube, a decentralized video-sharing platform, so you can search within the app as well. To be able to access this, just tap the three-dot menu on the right side of the search bar and then search for specific topics or videos on the platform. This search engine was developed by Framasoft since PeerTube itself is difficult to search when they don’t federate.

If you already have NewPipe, you should be receiving a notification that an update is ready to roll out. You can also directly download the latest version from their Github page.