If you’ve gotten to the point where you want to throw your smartphone away every time you watch from the YouTube app because of all the ads, then you either subscribe to the ad-free model YouTube Red, or if it’s not yet available in your country (or even if it is), you search for “alternatives”. One of the more popular ones out there is Newpipe, and now the latest update lets you watch your favorite livestreams from the app without being constantly interrupted by annoying ads.

If you already have Newpipe installed in your smartphone, all you have to do is update it to the latest version from Github. You will then be able to watch video game streams, live shows from your favorite Youtubers, live events from brands and celebrities, plus other live things these content creators will eventually come up with. There doesn’t seem to be any other new features, but you will probably get the usual bug fixes and improvements.

If you will be installing Newpipe on your smartphone or tablet for the first time, you won’t be able to find it in the Google Play Store. One option is to download F Droid, an alternative app store specifically created for open source software. But before you install it, make sure the “Install from unknown sources” option is turned on in your device. You can also get the APK directly but this means you won’t automatically get future updates since you’ll have to do it manually.

While using a third party client to get rid of ads is not the most ideal (or legal) solution, the limited availability of YouTube Red forces people to use them instead. And if you do have Red in your country, having to pay $10 per month is too steep for some.

SOURCE: reddit