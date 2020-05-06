The open-source NewPipe app is one of the ways you can still have YouTube on your smartphone even if you don’t have Google Play. Or you can also use it to get around some of the limitations that the YouTube app can bring. Now the latest major update is rolling out from the developers to make it even more useful. This includes native Android TV support as well as bringing a YouTube Music parser. Plus, you get bug fixes and some other minor improvements with this update.

Even though it didn’t really have an official Android TV app, you could run previous versions of it on the platform but they were practically unusable. Now the official Android TV app has been officially added so you don’t have to deal with some of the bugs that were plaguing it before. You can scroll through long video descriptions and focus on any element on the screen. You can also now use the native keyboard instead of previously just using the on-screen one.

You can also now natively parse the YouTube music library from within the NewPipe app. This means you will be easily able to search for music by tapping on the filter button in the search UI and then choose your parameters like Songs, Videos, Albums, Playlists. Previously you could just adjust the parameters to Videos, Channels, and Playlists. Since a lot of people enjoy their music database (which you sometimes can’t see on Spotify and the others), this is a pretty useful addition.

The update has also improved on things like unnecessary changes to the upload date of saved streams and it is now showing messages when content isn’t supported yet instead of the previous crashing. They’ve also improved on size handling of the drawer header title and the popup player resize with pinch gestures. They’ve also been able to fix some of the previous problems with things like age restriction content settings and some kinds of reCAPTCHAs.

You can update your NewPipe app already when the notification rolls out or you can get it from the GitHub release page. If you’re using the F-Droid app, it might take some time for them to update their repository.