More Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S teasers are being published left and right on Weibo. It’s a clear sign that the new Xiaomi premium flagship phone is about to be announced. There were official Mi Mix 2S teasers and we can see the front-facing camera in the upper right corner. We’ve seen images and videos leaked less than a couple of weeks ago and we know the dual cameras may be placed at the top-left corner. More details were made public and we believe more will be revealed in the coming days until the official and public launch.

So who is this guy? The Chinese people will know. That’s Kris Wu (Wu Yifan) who is obviously the ambassador chosen by Xiaomi to promote the Mi Mix 2s. But wait, we don’t see any selfie camera on the upper left area of the screen. Does that mean the rumor isn’t true? Your guess is as good as mine.

Check out the images below:

There’s also a commemorative ticket to the event sighted on Weibo with some mention of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Now that’s very powerful.

To review, here are the specs we know so far: a 5.99-inch display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, plus a dual camera setup with some AI features. The official launch will be on March 27, Tuesday so let’s wait and see.

