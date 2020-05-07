Charging technology has also changed in the past few decades. One significant advancement is wireless charging which is already now implemented by major OEMs like Samsung and Huawei. It’s made possible thanks to the likes of Qualcomm for introducing such. In the near future, we may be able to charge phones through NFC. You read that right: NFC. For those who don’t know it, that’s Near-Field Communication—a protocol that allows communication between two electronic devices over a distance of 4cm.

The NFC Forum has recently confirmed new protocols that can support wireless charging. The tech isn’t implemented on new products yet but Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) is wireless charging for smaller devices like smartwatches and earbuds. It is a new specification that allows devices with antenna to transfer power to other smaller gadgets but only up to one watt. It will be very beneficial for everyone who needs ‘power’ especially when there is no outlet available.

This tech will always be embraced too by most OEMs that use NFC on their smartphones. It’s reverse charging but made easier and possible with only NFC. Any small battery-powered devices can be charged quickly by a smartphone that has a bigger battery.

About 36 billion IoT devices may benefit from this according to NFC Forum’s chairman, Koichi Tagawa. Tagawa also said, “NFC wireless charging is truly transformative because it changes the way we design and interact with small, battery-powered devices as the elimination of plugs and cords enables the creation of smaller, hermetically-sealed devices.”

NFC’s solution is somewhat similar to Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare that gives power to smaller devices. The goal now is to allow other companies to follow suit. It’s a practical solution to a problem mobile consumers are facing. Well, it’s not really a problem but this becomes more of an added convenience.