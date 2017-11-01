NVIDIA is continuing to support its Android TV platform, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, by putting out regular updates to the console. So rolling out starting today is another update that will bring new features, including a security patch for the hyped KRACK vulnerability.

Rolling out to your NVIDIA SHIELD TV is the SHIELD Experience Upgrade 6.1, which brings a raft of new features to the platform. The highlight to this update on the SHIELD TV is the addition of the YouTube TV as part of its supported streaming apps, this in the US market (for the UK market, it’s the ITV app).

The update also patches the WiFi software of the console to protect against the Key Reinstallation Attacks (KRACK Attacks) vulnerability. Apart from these, there are a lot of fixes for a number of issues that have been brought to NVIDIA’s attention via their big feedback channel.

The update is rolling out as of now to SHIELD TV consoles, so watch out for the notification that will be arriving any time now.

