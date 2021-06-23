The first-ever sports title coming to any cloud gaming platform is the Madden NFL 2022. Yes, the popular franchise originally developed by EA Tiburon for EA Sports is all set to entertain Stadia users as they can pre-order it right away from the store for $59.99. Players will get the chance to play with friends in updates modes across the game. New features like adjusting Superstar X-Factors at halftime in Ultimate Team mode, staff management, enhanced seasons engine and weekly strategy will add more spice to this already addictive game.

Another exclusive gaming title with the State Share feature lands on the platform in the form of Hello Engineer – a multiplayer construction game set up in the Hello Neighbor universe. Gamers can get the taste of this additive title right now in early access format for $19.99 and start creating buildings, or crafting machines from old rides.

The action-packed summer sports title Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is also available for purchase from the Stadia store for $39.99 right away. Test your skills with other players in 18 multi-disciplinary events including basketball, soccer and tennis as you take up the avatar of Sonic.

Another new title worth owning on the platform is Borderlands 3 which is free from June 24 till June 28 for Stadia Pro members. Post that time frame it will be available for $19.79 through July 1.

Crayta’s second Battle Pass – Mechanical Revolution traversing 100 levels is also available now on Stadia for $9.99. This version will come with one of the biggest consignment of free props and meshes to create the new game.

Apart from all these new titles coming to Stadia, the most anticipated development is the Android TV app coming on June 23. A Reddit member spotted the Stadia for Android TV app on Play Store, but with a “Coming Soon” message.

Interestingly, before viewing this message, you will be prompted by the Google Account selection screen which is a strong indicator of the app’s multiple account signing capabilities. The mobile can’t do this, but the Android TV supporting this feature is another plus point.

Noticeably, the Android TV app takes only 56MB space as compared to Stadia APK which uses in excess of 100MB. The mobile app can also be sideloaded on the Android TV, but post Wednesday it will be better off to use the dedicated Android TV app since it will have a better UI and stability.