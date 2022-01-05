TCL isn’t exactly the biggest name in the consumer electronics industry but it is one of the more prolific ones we know. We’ve been seeing a lot of products from smart TVs to phones to tablets. Just this week at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, TCL announced new phones, new tablets, and new laptops. Every one in the family can choose from the slew of new devices that may be ideal to use for school, work, or business.

We’ll focus on the new mobile devices starting with the TCL NXTPAPER 10s. The tablet offers eye protection but the paper-like display and blue light reduction. The screen is TÜV certified which means blue light is reduced by over 50%. There’s also the anti-glare finish.

The 8000mAh battery is enough to last all day. That means a full day of reading, learning, creativity, and entertainment. It comes with a proprietary T Pen when you need to write down notes or highlight ideas. Price tag reads $249. It will be available first in China. Europe will get it later this January.

The next set of tablets include the TCL TAB 8 4G and TAB 10L. These are budget tablets that are ideal for everyone needing entertainment on-the-go. It comes with a 4080mAh battery, LTE, and WiFi. The TCL TAB 10L is bigger with a 10.1-inch HD touch display. Between the two, the bigger tablet is cheaper at only $99. The other device is $129 in Europe.

There are three more TCL TKEE tablets available: the TCL TKEE MINI, TCL TKEE MID (with 4G) and TCL TKEE MAX. All three come with an intuitive UI design for the children to learn and play safely. All three tablets are child-safe and childproof. They also come with an eye-safe screen technology.

These tablets work with the TKEE Pen for the children to use. It lets them work on their drawing and writing skills. Pricing begins at $89, $149, and $119, respectively.

There are two new smartphones available: the TCL 30 XE 5G and the TCL 30 V 5G. The latter can be purchased only from Verizon. It’s an exclusive offering with a 6.7-inch Full HD+, TCL’s NXTVISION technology, 4500mAh battery, 128GB onboard storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor.

When it comes to imaging, there is the triple rear camera headlined by a 50MP shooter with super wide-angle lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera with macro lens.

The TCL 30 XE 5G boasts an AMOLED ultra-thin display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, 4GB RAM, and a long-lasting battery. You can purchase it from T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile. The screen also offers low blue light, NXTVISION technology, and anti-scratch resistance.