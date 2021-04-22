Sony’s popular noise-canceling WH-1000XM4 is getting a new color variant for those who like a cleaner finish. The limited-edition Silent White is the fourth color for these headphones and comes with an extra layer of paint so that it is “even more stain-resistant” than the others. It will still have the features that have made it a hit with those looking for quality wireless headphones including the ever-popular active noise cancellation. However, it looks like it will be available only in Europe and the UK.

The Silent White variant of the WH-1000XM4 is more than just a marketing gimmick but there’s actually an extra layer of paint, specifically a pearlescent finish applied to the topcoat. Not only does it give a classy and bright look, it also makes it more stain-resistant, despite the color that we usually think attracts more dirt and stains. It also comes with a white carry case as well as white cables for charging and plugging into a 3.5mm wired audio source.

Aside from its color, everything else about the headphones is unchanged. You still have the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 which is the custom chipset for Sony devices for active noise cancellation. You also have the DSEE Extreme audio processing which can be adjusted within the companion app. The Sony Headphone app is also where you can adjust the ANC levels and turn on the environment-adaptive ANC which will automatically tweak based on your background noise.

The WH-1000XM4 also has an audio pass-through mode so you can hear external sounds if needed. You can put your hand on the touchpad on the side to trigger this mode. The headphones also has Multipoint Bluetooth and Google Assistant or Alexa integration, whichever you prefer. So basically all the things that you initially loved about this particular pair of headphones are still here, only it’s in the color white.

The Silent White variant of the WH-1000XM4 will be sold in the UK and Europe starting May 2021. It will be priced around €430/£400. The three original colors, black, blue, and silver are available in the US for $348.