Snapchat still has to make things new and interesting for its users, even if all other messaging apps are trying to emulate and copy them, in the hopes they will be as successful or even more successful than them. They’ve been hinting at something big coming the past few weeks, and now the official announcement is here for the all new Snapchat. Basically they are separating the social from the media by putting Chats and Stories from your friends on the left and Stories from publishers and media on the right.

According to the video featuring Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, one of the most common complaints from users is that the things on their feed are a mix of their Friends’ snaps and content from publishers. It’s not always a good thing, especially if what you’re looking for are updates from people you actually now. So now, all of the stories and chats with your friends are seen on the timeline to your left. And when you go to your right, you will see all the stories from publishers and media that you want to follow.

Your Friends page now is also using a new algorithm, which will put those that you interact with the most at the top of the page. That way, you won’t have to scroll or search through your entire contacts list (if you have a lot, that can be hard) for those you want to immediately chat or share with. The Discover page to your right will eventually become more personalized the more you use it. They will be sorted through algorithmically as well, but curators are the ones that review and approve those that will appear there.

What hasn’t changed is the fact that when you open your Snapchat, you still get the camera first. Try out the new Snacphat and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Snapchat