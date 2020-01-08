If you’ve ever experienced HDR10+ technology on any device, it’s hard to go back to the ordinary and regular display quality that most other TVs, phones, tablets, etc. . It’s an enhanced version of the already excellent quality of HDR10 and is actually a product of a joint venture among 20th Century Fox, Panasonic, and Samsung. They have announced now that the total number of adopters is at 94, including smart TVs, Google Play Movies & TV, and smartphones from OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi.

If you’re not familiar with HDR10+, it brings dynamic metadata so that the black level and peak brightness of the display so the scenes and frames is close to the original creative intent of directors. HDR10+ Technologies, LLC provides Certification and Logos so consumers can easily find devices, content, and services that can give them “high-quality HDR viewing experience”. They have also expanded support for the next generation of technologies.

Google Play Movies & TV will now have movies and shows that have HDR10+ support for their UHD titles. Major studios will be adding content this 2020 that can bring “superior UHD experience”. Some of the titles that will be added to the slate are “X-Men:Dark Phoenix” from 20th Century Fox, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” from Universal, and “IT: Chapter Two” from Warner Bros.

Smartphone makers are also adding HDR10+ support for their newest devices, including OnePlus, OPPO, RealMe, and Xiaomi. They will be able to both view content in HDR10+ and also capture videos with their camera in HDR10+ quality and then share through YouTube. Other devices that will carry this technology include VIZIO UHD TVs and AV Receivers so you get n enhanced home viewing experience.

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Samsung booth has demonstrations of 8K AVI HDR10+ content. While that may not be ready yet for mass consumption, it would still be interesting to see what that would look like.