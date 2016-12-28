It really is never too early for leaks and rumors. We’ve heard several ideas about the upcoming LG G6 and even saw a few rendered images. Here’s another set of leaked images that will give you an idea about the other South Korean tech giant’s next premium flagship phone. This time, the images are from OnLeaks so we can say they are almost close to the real thing. As you know, OnLeaks is usually accurate with the information being shared.

The phone will feature a metallic frame, dual camera setup with dual tone LED flash, fingerprint scanner on the home button, and USB Type-C port. There's still a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to the phone's finish, LG may launch phone in matte and glossy based on the images below. The battery is rumored to work with a wireless charging module. There's also fast charging technology.

The phone will not be modular unlike the LG G5. LG seems to have given up the idea so it's releasing a non-modular device next year. The rendered images show the very common candybar design. Specs are expected to be premium starting with the possibility of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen. Don't expect a curved screen because the phone appears to only have a flat surface. Dimensions of the device are said to be 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm x 8.0mm.

We're expecting the LG G6 will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February 2017.

