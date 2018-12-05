More patents from Samsung are surfacing online. The South Korean tech giant is said to have filed another patent for a phone with a bezel-less screen. This particular device features a display that extends to all four sides and edges. We can describe this as completely bezel-less but it also reminds us of the Infinity and Edge technologies. The patent was published on November 29 and includes two other interesting images. They definitely look like smartphones–not tablets. We’re just curious about the hexagonally-shaped device.

The year 2019 will be exciting not only for Samsung but also for the rest of the mobile industry. The idea of truly bezel-less display offers endless possibilities. There’s also the dual-screen and foldable phone that we know we’ll finally experience.

Samsung’s next-gen flagship phone may have a screen surface. A borderless display design sounds promising but we’ll have to wait and see.

The phone shows a display with rounded corners. To be honest, we’ve seen something like this before but it would be interesting to know what Samsung has in mind. We don’t see any metal frame on the side.

There are cutouts on the corners for one product. We can’t define the features and specs yet but we’re looking forward to this.

VIA: LetsGoDigital