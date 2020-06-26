Over a month ago, Samsung announced the ISOCELL GN1 sensor. We noted then it would allow for brighter images and faster autofocus. It’s described as a 50MP camera sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus. Compared to the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX, it’s a bit lower so we can say it’s meant for mid-range phones. The Isocell sensor can help take impressive photos with its mirrorless and DSLR-level auto-focus speeds. It brings the power of DSLR to your phone so imagine the great photos you can capture from a smartphone.

Aside from the Dual Pixel autofocus, the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor offers Tetracell technology plus better light sensitivity. The sensor is capable of taking low-light portraits and beautiful HDR landscapes. With the sensor, the phone can also take advantage of other technology and camera innovations, integrating the multiple lenses with artificial intelligence and other useful camera tech.

The ISOCELL GN1 uses Dual Pixel technology to improve the speed of the camera focus. The faster autofocus, the better. This particular sensor takes advantage of the tech with some 100 million phase detection focus units.

Samsung has described how the ISOCELL GN1 sensor work. We learned that every pixel comes with two photodiodes that receive light rays coming from the sides of the micro-lens on top of the pixel. The PDAF comes up with two copies of the image on each photodiode, from incoming light. It’s faster on the new ISOCELL sensor compared to a conventional contrast-detection system.

Such a system analyzes the contrast between the edges. It can also use the focus motor until the sharpest contrast is achieved. The phase detection autofocus process’ speed depends on the number of phase-detection pixels found on the sensor.

The sensor also promises bigger pixels for crystal clear photos, higher resolution for finer detailing, high-quality photos in any lighting condition, and multiple exposure time for more vivid photos. With the phone letting in just the right amount of light, mobile consumers like you can experience pro-grade photography in the palm of your hand.