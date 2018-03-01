Now that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are out, you’re probably wondering when and where you can avail of the new Android phone. We’ve got our hands-on feature and some S9 price details were revealed by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. In the United States, we’re curious when we’ll be able to buy or at least pre-order for one. Another mobile carrier is ready to take on early orders starting tomorrow, March 2, so we suggest you get ready so you can be one of the first to get a hold of the South Korean tech giant’s newest premium flagship.

Sprint will be offering plans with low monthly rates for the device sans any down payment. If you wish to switch to the network, you can do so and even save more money with a $500 discount off the Galaxy S9 or S9+. One special deal is for the Galaxy S9 is no downpayment with a $13.55 monthly fee. The larger variant, the Galaxy S9+, can be had for only $18.55 per month with zero downpayment as well.

Switching to the network and trading-in an eligible device is recommended because the consumer can enjoy as much as a $350 discount off the new phone especially if pre-ordered. However, it will be given as a monthly bill credit worth $19.45.

The company may also give the subscriber a Visa gift card worth up to $150. The offer will be for those who will avail of an 18-month plan plus a new phone line.

VIA: SlashGear