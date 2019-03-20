To celebrate the recent launch of its newest flagship device, the Galaxy S10, Samsung has unveiled a new flagship store in Shibuya, Japan. Now they do have a number of similar stores globally but what makes this particular one stand out is that as part of its display, there are 1,000 Galaxy smartphones glowing in its facade. This also signals the start of promotions for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Samsung will be playing a major part in by next year.

The facade of the building was designed by Tokyujin Yoshioka and at first glance, it looks like the smartphones are floating like holograms in midair. But obviously, it’s just a visual trick but it does look awesome. The 1,000 Galaxy smartphones are actually attached to the underside of horizontal shelving and their screens are reflecting onto the glass at a 90-degree angle. The rest of the facade is a stark black box so the phones make the building sort of glow.

Samsung seems to be making a statement with this flagship store design. They are giving off the impression that they are still an innovative company even if some say that they are simply copying their fiercest rival Apple and that their past few flagships haven’t really wowed the industry.

The unveiling of the store coincides with not just the launch of the Galaxy S10 line and the upcoming Galaxy Fold and its foldable display but also the start of heavy marketing for next year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Let’s see what else they have up their sleeves, or rather, their windows.

VIA: The Fast Company