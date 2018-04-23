If not Windows or Mac, the laptops in the world run Chrome OS. Google has been aggressive in teaming up with OEMs to come up with Chromebooks since 2012. We’ve featured and tried dozens already but the demand keeps on changing. The past couple of years, people have been wanting notebooks that could also work as tablets. That is possible now with the hybrid laptops that run on both Chrome OS and Android. The company has also been working on the Fuchsia OS but it’s still an open secret.

The latest laptop introduced in the market is this Primebook. It runs on Prime OS which is a new platform developed by an Indian startup. It’s actually based on Android Nougat OS so we don’t see any problem with running Android apps. This means the Android ecosystem can be accessed or improved for Primebook optimization.

Looking at the specs of the Primebook, the laptop features a 14-inch HD non-touch screen, 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3288 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, microSD card slot, 10000 mAh battery, 3.5 mm jack, mini HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and the standard Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi.

The Prime OS may remind you of Windows at first glance but it really is based on Android. Just like Android devices, you can access the system functions, launch apps, manage installed apps, search, make shortcuts, and access different settings. There’s also a Notification Center and the ability to launch multiple apps or windows.

VIA: Notebook Italia