Pokemon Go is not even a year old but Niantic has unleashed a lot of related games. They are not really from Niantic but you can find a lot of apps and games that are focused on Pokemon. The latest of which is this ‘Pokémon: Magikarp Jump’ by The Pokemon Company. It’s a simulation adventure that stars the Magikarp which is believed to be the weakest Pokemon.

You may probably know the Magikarp for being a weakling but it’s the star of this game where it will show off its weakness, unreliability, and uselessness. We’re not being sarcastic here but this game will have the character jumping endlessly.

The Magikarp needs Jump Power so don’t forget to feed it so it will grow. Train it to increase more Jump Power. You’re not just dealing with one Magikarp. There are many kinds you can discover, raise, and launch into action. Other Pokemon like Piplup and Pikachu are part of the game to help you grow the Magikarp.

Raising a Magikarp seems easy but it requires hard work. You need to put it in a pond and make it its very own home. Do everything in your power to make sure that Magikarp stays alive.

Game is available on soft launch in other countries but it should be ready for everybody soon.

Download ￼Pokémon: Magikarp Jump from the Google Play Store