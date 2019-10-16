As speculated before, a new Pixelbook model has just launched. Together with the Pixel 4 phones and a slew of other products, the Pixelbook Go is another Pixel device available for the consumers. This one is more portable and affordable, making it a more ideal computing device for mobile consumers. From Chromebooks, Google is moving to Pixelbooks for more convenience. It’s not a lighter Chromebook as it can already function as a full-fledge laptop for business, work, school, or even play.

The Pixelbook Go costs $649. It comes with quiet, backlit keys, a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a bigger battery, and the promise of high-speed performance. This Made by Google computer works fast. It boots up in seconds and will be regularly updated as promised.

Google’s new Pixelbook is fast and more secure with the built-in security on Chrome OS. Design-wise, it’s a beauty with the sleek matte finish. Choose between the ‘Not Pink’ and ‘Just Black’ color options. The magnesium casing and grippable design give the device a more solid and robust feel.

When it comes to battery life, the Pixelbook Go can last up to 12 hours. Charging the battery for 20 minutes will already give about two hours of power.

Pre-orders for the Pixelbook Go are now open in Canada and the United States. The device will arrive in the UK by January 2020.

The Pixelbook Go specs are as follows: 13.3-inch touchscreen, 1920 x 1080 HD resolution (or 3840 x 2160 in 4K), 16:9 display, 64GB/128GB/256GB SSD, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, 8th-Gen Intel Core m3/i5/i7 processor, and a 2MP front-facing camera (60 fps/1080p video recording). The device also offers Bluetooth 4.2 and standard dual-band WiFi connectivity. The Made by Google product measures 0.5-inch thick and weighs only 2.3 pounds.

All is well with the design, features, and pricing except for one thing: this one does not support the Pixelbook Pen. Apparently, the touchscreen is not compatible with the Pixel stylus. This means you can’t draw or jot down notes on the screen which is kind of a bummer. If you can go past this detail, then the new Pixelbook Go is for you.