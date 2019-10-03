If you’re a big fan of Pandora, you just might become even more of a fan as it brings a new Pandora Mobile Experience, improving on some of its features and bringing a whole new lot of personalized features as well as discovery avenues for you to enjoy your favorites and try out new things that may not be familiar to you but you’ll enjoy nonetheless. At least, that’s what they’re hoping with these new features they’re introducing across all platforms where Pandora is available.

The For You Personalised Discovery Feed is a constantly updating feed featuring custom-curated music and podcast recommendations based on your interests, your likes and dislikes, the things you engage with on the platform, and Pandora’s Music Genome Project. The content of the feed changes throughout the day or even based on the day of the week and its understanding of where you are.

There are also unique Pandora content involved in the feed like Pandora Stories, podcasts from top SiriusXM talk shows, a new music station celebrating 80 years of Marvel, and other exclusive content. Those who are on the free version can also access it through the Premium Access feature which lets you get a free Pandora Premium listening session after you watch a short ad.

Pandora Modes is a new station customisation feature for Android which was previously available on the web. You will be able to have more control over what songs will show up or not show up on the stations you listen to. There are modes like “Crowd Faves” (most liked by others), Artist Only (only songs from the station artist), and Discovery (artists who don’t normally show up in the station). Pandora is trying to give users more control but at the same time let Pandora pick the songs they’ll listen to based on the modes.

The Pandora mobile app itself has also been updated, with the navigation bar moving to the bottom of the screen for easier access for those who are using their phones with one hand. You can update your app to the latest version to enjoy all of these new features.