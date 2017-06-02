Before OnePlus introduces its new flagship smartphone, the Chinese OEM is rolling out updates for the OxygenOS for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Specifically, OxygenOS Open Beta 17 is ready for the OnePlus 3 while the OnePlus 3T is getting the OxygenOS Open Beta 8.

You may flash the device now but OnePlus wants to make sure that you read carefully the instructions. Data may be lost during flashing and you may even damage hardware if you don’t follow the correct steps. Backup your data first to be sure.

You must also have the OnePlus 3 Oxygen Recovery but as always, do these steps at your own risk. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

How to flash the OxygenOS Open Beta:

1. Get the particular build for your OnePlus 3 or 3T that you can find HERE and HERE. Check that adb files can be found in your computer.

2. Restart your phone in recovery mode by turning off device then on again while holding the volume down and power buttons at the same time.

3. Select ‘Install from USB’ and OK when recovery screen launches. You will see a ‘You are in sideload mode’ message.

4. Connect your device to a computer (Mac or Windows) and then run the following in the terminal or command prompt: ./adb sideload (Mac) or adb sideload (Windows).

SOURCE: OnePlus (1),(2)