If you’ve been thinking of getting a big tablet for Christmas, Barnes & Noble wants you to consider as early as now to get their newest product. The Nook 10.1” is actually the brand’s biggest Nook in terms of display. They’re hoping that the size will be perfect for you as you read your ebooks, browse through the Internet and even do a bit of work by sending emails. Plus, they’re giving you a special bundle if you order later this month, either as a gift for yourself or for a loved one.

The tablet has a 10.1” IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels and has 32GB of internal storage so you can save your books, music, videos, etc. You can also expand it up to 256GB with a microSD card. You can also use it to make video calls with colleagues or loved ones as it has both a front and rear camera (both at just 2MP though), a headphone jack, and Bluetooth capability. You can also connect it to a Nook keyboard or charging dock if you want to use it as a work device as well.

The Nook 10.1” also has a new user experience to make it easier for you to enjoy whatever it is that you do on your tablet. The home screen gives you easy access to your current reads and also an improved Bookstore and Library, because it’s still primarily a reading device after all. You can also now have access to something called B&N Readouts where you can read book excerpts, magazine articles, and blog posts from their editors to keep you updated with the latest in the book industry.

The tablet is now available for pre-order through their online store starting today and will be on sale at retail outlets starting November 14. The Nook 10.1” is priced at just $129.99. They are also offering a special Christmas discount from November 22 until December 26 as you can get it for a slight discount of $119.99.

Lastly, they will be offering a cookbook bundle promotion for some reason. For $159.99 (total worth of $214.94), you get the tablet, a charging dock, and $50 worth of Good Housekeeping eCookbooks. It should be a good fit for those who want to try to learn to cook and have a 10-inch tablet to read the recipes in your kitchen.

