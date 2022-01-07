CES 2022 isn’t over. Some companies may have decided to pull out of the live tech even but we’re still seeing a barrage of announcements of new products here and there. HMD Global has introduced a slew of new Android phones to the mobile market. There are no premium flagship phones in the roster–just more budget-friendly smartphones that many people can actually afford. The most powerful among the lineup is a device that runs on Snapdragon 480. It’s not exactly that advanced but it’s affordable with a $239 price tag.

The budget segment is getting new entries, thanks to HMD Global. As if there aren’t many new options available, Nokia is adding five models: the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, and the Nokia 2760 Flip Phone.

Coming with decent specs are the Nokia G100 and G400 running Android 12. The Nokia G100 is powered by a Snapdragon 615 chipset while the Nokia G400 uses Snapdragon 480 5G. Both phones come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Nokia G400 has a large 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera system includes a 48MP primary + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro. The selfie camera is placed under a waterdrop notch. It’s available for only $239.

The Nokia G100 has a smaller 6.5-inch screen, triple camera system, 5000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It’s very cheap at only $149.

The Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are even more affordable at $99 and $119, respectively. You can purchase them from a number of prepaid carriers in the US during this first quarter. These Nokia C phones only use MediaTek Helio A22 and a 4000/3000mAh battery. They only come with a single rear camera. We’re not really sure why Nokia is giving us a long of budget phones but yes, if you need an extra phone for basic call and text, you may probably turn to Nokia.