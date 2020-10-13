Some people are still under the impression that smart thermostats are expensive and complicated. Well, you can’t really blame them as a lot of brands out there are just that. Google is aiming to change that with its newly-announced Nest Thermostat. Not only is the price tag more affordable, but the design is also simpler and user-friendly. More importantly for those looking on saving up on electricity bills this winter, it should help bring more energy savings to your household.

A lot of people want to switch to smart thermostats because of the promised energy savings you’ll get. The new Nest Thermostat has several features to help with that. Quick Schedule lets you set custom temperatures during different times of the day and different days as well. There are also pre-set temperatures if you don’t want to set your own but everything is adjustable from the Google Home app. Savings Finder proactively suggests ways you can save energy in your house and it uses Soli technology for motion sensing so you won’t waste energy when you’re not at home.

Design-wise, it’s also pretty easy to look at and adjust directly on the device itself, aside from being able to control it through the Google Home app or with voice commands to Google Assistant. The device itself is designed from recycled materials, with 49% of its plastic parts containing post-consumer plastic. They’re also offering something called a Nest Thermostat Trim Kit which will let you cover up stuff on your wall when you eventually remove the thermostat.

Google will also bring HVAC monitoring with your Nest Thermostat to help detect any issues with your HVAC system and send you alerts through the Home app or through your email. They’ve also partnered with Handy so you can schedule a visit from a qualified technician if there are any issues detected. It will roll out to all eligible Nest thermostats in the US and Canada later this month.

The new Nest Thermostat is up for pre-order and will be available in the coming weeks in the US and Canada. Color options are Snow, Charcoal, Sand, and Fog. The best part of course is that it’s just $129.99 in the US and $179.99 in Canada. The Trim Kit is sold separately for $14.99 in the US and $19.99 in Canada.