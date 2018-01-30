The Moto X series has been around since 2013. We’ve seen a number of models introduced each year. It’s 2018 so a new version is due. The Moto X (2017) was actually leaked around the same time last year but a bit earlier. It’s as if only yesterday when we got our hands on the previous model and now, we’re down to three more days before the new Moto X4 arrives. Motorola India shared to good news on Twitter that the Moto X4 will be more powerful with 6GB RAM.

The all new Moto X4 Android smartphone will be available on Moto Hubs and Flipkart starting February 1, Thursday. Obviously, it will be an upgraded version of last year’s Moto X. Other specs include a 5.2-inch screen with 1080p resolution, a 12MP and 8MP dual rear wide-angle camera setup, 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 3D rear-contoured design, glass and metal body, 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630c camera, up to 64GB storage, and a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower Charger.

The phone is now listed on Flipkart with a price tag that reads Rs 24,999 ($393). A 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant will also be available at a more affordable price. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and is already IP68-rated so you know it’s ready for rough use.

SOURCE: Motorola India