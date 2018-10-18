If all you need is to have Spotify playing as you do your runs or rides or exercises without needing to bring your smartphone with you, a device like the Mighty music player will come in handy. It was first crowd-funded through Kickstarter a couple of years ago and was the first ever music player designed for Spotify alone. Now they have updated it with better features with the new Mighty Vibe collection, which comes with better battery life, improved Bluetooth playback, more stability, and of course a fresh new look.

If you’re not familiar with it yet, the Mighty music player is a small, lightweight device that takes its inspiration from the iPod Shuffle. You can clip it on to any article of clothing so you don’t need to bring your smartphone or a bulkier music player when you do your workouts or runs or rides. You can sync more than 1000 songs from your Spotify playlists through the companion app and then listen to it through offline playback. You can, of course, pair it with your Bluetooth headset so you can listen while you do your thing.

The updated version in the Mighty Vibe collection brings several improvements based on user feedback. You now get five hours of battery life instead of the previous four. The antenna has also been redesigned so you can get expanded Bluetooth playback range. It is also now compatible with all Bluetooth devices including headphones and speakers through its updated software. The mobile app has also now been completely revamped so it is more intuitive and should make it faster for you to use.

The Mighty Vibe has a storage capacity of 8GB so you can store more than 1,000 tracks, both music and podcasts as well. You can navigate through them by voice commands in selecting the correct playlist and through physical controls on the device. It is compatible with smartphones running on Android 5.0 and above. The other important thing is that you need to be on Spotify Premium for this to work since it relies on offline playback.

This new generation of Mighty music players is available in Zazzy Black, Gully Blue, and Mooshu Red and will cost you $85.99. You can now order it through the Mighty website.

SOURCE: Mighty