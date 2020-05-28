Lenovo has been busy the past few weeks introducing new products or offering some units for sale. There’s that Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the Lenovo Smart Frame

going on sale through IndieGoGo with a 50% offer. This week, Lenovo has introduced a slew of new detachable and smart home devices starting with the Yoga Duet 7i1 with an E-Color Pen and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i1 with a digital pen. The company also rolled out the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in.

The new Smart Tab is already the 2nd-gen offering. We remember the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant which doubles as a smart display. It’s similar but it now has Alexa built-in instead of the Google Assistant.

The new Lenovo Smart Tab is an upgraded version. It offers Alexa’s Show Mode for a total hands-free experience especially when docked. It charges via a Smart Dock.

The device works as a full Android tablet when you need to check on your social media, browse websites, answer emails, or be productive for work or school. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus boasts a large 10.3-inch Full HD IPS screen. It looks sleek and premium with its Platinum Grey metal back cover. It’s best for the home as it can work as an all-in-one entertainment or info system for the whole family.

It’s very light at only 460 grams or about a pound. It is powered by a 2.3Ghz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset (max), Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) chip, and a 9-hour battery. For security, it offers an instant facial unlock feature with the help of the camera.

The tablet features a ‘Drop In’ calling feature that works like a modern two-way intercom. For the parents and the kids, the Kid’s Mode brings appropriate content, parental controls, and specialized eye protection features.